Trilogy Capital Inc. Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,333 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
T opened at $14.83 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
