Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Holdings Lifted by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $638,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 38.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $294,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $21.39 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.20%. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

