Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.07. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 88,044 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tuniu in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.85.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 4.4% in the second quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 104,605 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuniu in the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 526,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 26,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

