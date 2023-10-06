United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Holdings Decreased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $150,049.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.06. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

