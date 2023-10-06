United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

UNFI opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The stock has a market cap of $810.23 million, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 11,265 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,311,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,377,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 980,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Articles

