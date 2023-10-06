UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $516.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $496.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.65.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

