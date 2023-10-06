VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Shares Sold by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,562 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1,189.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,459 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 95,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 68.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the first quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGY opened at $3.90 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $414.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

VAALCO Energy ( NYSE:EGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $109.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VAALCO Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

