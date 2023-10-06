Values Added Financial LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Values Added Financial LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,344.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 9,036 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 35.4% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $516.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $478.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

