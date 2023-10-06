Venturi Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $1,020,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total value of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total value of $673,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,209 shares of company stock worth $27,841,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REGN. Bank of America upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $897.91.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $831.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $812.96 and a 200 day moving average of $781.01.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

