Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 381 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total transaction of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $176,551.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,012,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,034. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Block from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $42.64 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.90 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.09.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. Block’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

