Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 915,456 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,283,216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,114,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.21. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

