Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,589 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.87 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.77.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

