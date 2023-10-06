Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,640 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 18,640.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,640 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NiSource by 161.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 897.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of NiSource by 182.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NiSource news, CEO Lloyd M. Yates bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,038.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $372,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.