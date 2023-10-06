Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,002 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after buying an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96,952.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,678,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,123,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,622,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 39,739.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 22,246,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 9,938,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM opened at $37.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.36. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

