Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 822,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,443,000 after buying an additional 223,956 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $522,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Ford Motor by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

