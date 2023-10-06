Venturi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after buying an additional 773,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after buying an additional 6,525,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000,000 after buying an additional 898,671 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after buying an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,514,000 after purchasing an additional 274,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.79.

NTR opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.23 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

