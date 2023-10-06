Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Major Shareholder Sells $1,401,600.00 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tensile Capital Management Lp sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,401,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,806,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,644,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $23.21 on Friday. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $23.77. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VERX. TheStreet raised Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vertex from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Vertex by 2.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,080,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Vertex by 196.2% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $1,469,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,906,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,132 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

