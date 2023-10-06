Verum Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verum Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $426.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company has a market capitalization of $329.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

