Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.69.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNOM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners
Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.83. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.
Viper Energy Partners Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy Partners
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Huawei Has Entered The Chips Race, Markets Still Prefer These
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Restaurant Stocks Go on Sale…Which Are Really on the Value Menu?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Reasons to Buy and Hold Exxon Mobil For 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.