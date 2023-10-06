Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNOM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.83. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.46.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.