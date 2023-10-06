Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V opened at $233.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $250.06.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,225 shares of company stock worth $13,477,806. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

