Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.47% of Wabash National worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth about $17,370,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,928,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Wabash National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Wabash National Price Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.61. Wabash National Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $686.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.98 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Wabash National Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.