Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 102 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Markel Group by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Markel Group by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Markel Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 25,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,124,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,460.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,273,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 463 shares in the company, valued at $675,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,698,305. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,463.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,487.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,391.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,102.22 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.17 by $3.26. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.