Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 28,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.28.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

