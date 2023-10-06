Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of CSX by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 442,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CSX by 4.0% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 142,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CSX by 17.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in shares of CSX by 9.9% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 9,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

