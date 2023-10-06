Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $131.31 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.84.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.68%.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

