Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 310.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE CVX opened at $163.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

