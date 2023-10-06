Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $836,000 Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.86.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $375.80 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $406.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

