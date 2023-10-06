Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average is $84.87. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.33. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $65.31 and a 12 month high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,416,530 in the last three months. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

