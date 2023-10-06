Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 17,066 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 97.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after buying an additional 489,440 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,046,000 after purchasing an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

MSI opened at $273.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.76 and a 52 week high of $299.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

