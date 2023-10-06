Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF opened at $90.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.32. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.2389 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

