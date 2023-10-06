Wealth Management Partners LLC Buys 675 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $426.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

