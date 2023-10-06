Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 205 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $203,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total value of $203,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.81.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $304.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $784.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

