Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Sells 448 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Pfizer by 32.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 28.0% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $188.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.77 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

