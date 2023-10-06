WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 10,412 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,412 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,417 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE HD opened at $291.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.47. The company has a market capitalization of $291.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.86 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.