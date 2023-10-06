Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $7.64. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 36,858 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.
Insider Activity
In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
