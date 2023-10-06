Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.40

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as low as $7.64. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 36,858 shares trading hands.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.40.

Insider Activity

In other Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund news, Director Michael Larson acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,017.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIA. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 84,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 76,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

