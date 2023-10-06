Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.52 and traded as high as C$3.70. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 4,931 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Western Energy Services from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Western Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WRG

Western Energy Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$115.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.30.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$42.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$50.00 million. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Energy Services Corp. will post 0.1377076 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as rental equipment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.