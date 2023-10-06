Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.11.

YUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $139.00 to $138.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.4 %

YUM stock opened at $121.83 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.17. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total transaction of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,727,983.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

