Zackery A. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) Director Zackery A. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,031. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $65.63 on Friday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $83.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 11.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 521,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,098 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 500,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,920,000 after buying an additional 46,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

