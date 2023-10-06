Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for SunPower in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on SunPower from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $5.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.91. SunPower has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $463.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.85 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 3.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SunPower by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SunPower by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

