Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Reduced by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 54.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 13,268 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $920,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $742,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,432 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $64.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of -0.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.