Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives $180.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.40.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, September 1st.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 18.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:ZS opened at $153.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.03.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 31.64% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
