1,338 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Public Storage by 17.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 98,060.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 343,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 343,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Public Storage from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.80.
Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $263.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $254.87 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average is $285.23.
Public Storage Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.97%.
About Public Storage
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.
