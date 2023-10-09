2,483 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total transaction of $447,009.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $1,076,494.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,566,437.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,774 shares of company stock valued at $71,489,961 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

WMS stock opened at $116.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $75.02 and a one year high of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.