30,481 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.42.

Terex Price Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $53.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $30.38 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.23.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.