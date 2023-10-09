38,577 Shares in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Bought by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 136.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter.

ICOW opened at $29.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.40 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.472 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

