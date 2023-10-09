3,863 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,710 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of COF opened at $93.54 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.