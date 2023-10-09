560 Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

UNM opened at $49.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.96. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

