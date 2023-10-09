Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

PG stock opened at $144.09 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.60 and its 200-day moving average is $151.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

