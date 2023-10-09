AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the second quarter worth about $79,549,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $56,213,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 8,663.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,379,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,200,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $8.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -553.85%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,343.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

