Albion Financial Group UT Has $17.77 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 7,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $1,668,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $524.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $486.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $496.76 and its 200-day moving average is $490.26. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

